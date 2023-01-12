After acting like Democrats, the 20 so-called Republicans finally came around and voted for McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Now the Dems are using their favorite word: Racism.
Now that the Republicans have control of the House, they can bring justice to the corrupt D.C. crooks, Joe and Hunter Biden; fix the border mess that Biden created; get rid of the 87,000 IRS workers Biden hired to watch us; put Thompson (the head of the Jan. 6 charade that has a group that celebrates every time a cop is shot) and Schiff in prison with Hillary and Bill Clinton; kick Soros out of the U.S.; put Pelosi in prison for insider trading; get rid of Harris for being too incompetent to do anything; and jail the liberal judges, lawyers and mayors that like releasing criminals without bail to kill and rob again.
How are these millions of illegals (drug cartel, rapists, smugglers and others) going to be rounded up and shipped out of our country? Drugs coming from China are killing thousands of Americans, but Biden can’t say anything to his friends in China.
Our great nation is being destroyed within, by the socialists within.
By the way, AOC, Kerry, Gore and others ask people what they think of global warming. I thought I saw a polar bear in my yard the other day. This global warming and green deal has been proven to be a hoax. Another Dem scare tactic to get our country into socialism.
Yes, [letter writer] Christine Adams, we will get justice when the Lord comes. Also, she stated Trump told 30,000 lies. No Dem in D.C. can count that high. When did Trump call to terminate the Constitution? The Dems are the destroyers. Pelosi, Schumer, Bowser are the ones that should be on trial for Jan. 6. Two days before, Trump told them if they needed 20,000 troops, let him know. Did they set him up? Yes! Biden has yet to tell the truth.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg