At this writing, Russia is proceeding with attacks on Ukraine. Joe Biden stands on a soapbox several times a week beating his chest and proclaiming he put in place meaningful sanctions against Russia, though he is all smoke and no fire. A reminder that this was not inevitable, Putin may have lived out his natural life without this action had Biden not weakened the U.S. strategically by halting the Keystone XL Pipeline, and closing down domestic oil exploration and production leaving us and our allies in limbo.
It was revealed last week that Russia re-started construction on Jan. 25, 2021 on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and that was also the day Russia began mobilizing their military for aggression on Ukraine, just after Biden’s inauguration; however, Biden did not announce until May 25, 2021 that he was lifting sanctions on the completion of the pipeline. A bit late to the game don’t you think? Russian (state owned) energy giant Gazprom put up 50 percent of the money, and western concerns, Shell and ENGIE of France, bankrolled the other half of Nord Stream 2. Makes you wonder why the announcement was delayed for months doesn’t it?
Putin is a master of propaganda, he has already announced he has entirely knocked out Ukraine’s aircraft, but there has been no verification. Certainly Putin has an extreme military advantage and willpower, and in his mind the justification to do so, but he may be waiting for Ukraine to see the end game will not be in their favor. Returning to a former “Soviet Union” has always been Putin’s dream, so he will use whatever tools and tactics needed to accomplish that goal.
Note to Socialists here in America, Russian soldiers are attacking their own relatives, friends and neighbors, so if you are still in belief that socialism is a pleasant, fair and equitable form of government, you may want to rethink that. This is a sample of 21st Century oppression. Communist China is a co-conspirator; Putin is doing their bidding in Ukraine because Putin is making the military action look justifiable due to proximity and historical interests; however, there are assets in Ukraine that the Chinese desire.
The talking heads on television news are prophesying what will transpire in the near future, but these events are certain. It is not likely Biden’s extreme leftist base will give in, so it is very unlikely that Keystone XL pipeline will come to life anytime soon, and it is a certainty that Putin will not stop his aggression now that he is on the move and Ukraine is under his control. Any external interference from the U.S. will not yield any benefits, and NATO is sitting on its hands since Ukraine came into the game very late on June 12, 2020, and is not yet a NATO member. Warmongers with personal financial interests embedded within our government wish for a war to persist. A stark realistic view may be that the war was over before it began!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora