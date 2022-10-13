I thought it had to be a hoax or a joke. It just sounded too made up to be true. “Oz tortures puppies,” said the Facebook meme.
Surely Mehmet Oz, candidate for senator from Pennsylvania, did not torture puppies and kill hundreds of dogs. It had to be satire or a lie. But it popped up in several more places, and reporters confirmed it.
Turns out, Oz was the director of research studies using dogs; he was the boss, and in one of those studies a litter of puppies was killed in a very painful manner. Their cries could be heard throughout the building. It made a lot of people upset and Oz was cited for a violation of the Animal Welfare Act and fined $2,000. As research director, he was in charge of the study and either designed the research or approved its design and procedures.
To be clear, it wasn’t Oz himself who tortured those puppies and put down all those 300 research dogs in multiple studies. He had others do it. Frankly, I’m not sure which is worse. And all of it was his responsibility.
Can you trust a man who treats man’s best friend this way? I’m not sure such a man, so lacking in empathy and compassion, should be a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.
TOM DISTEFANO
Clarion