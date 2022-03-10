PennDOT’s decision to toll bridges on Interstate 80 would be extremely harmful to the residents of Clarion County. The traffic diversion to go around these tolls would create traffic congestion, and no doubt increase the number of motor vehicle accidents. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a Pennsylvania issue!
That is why, as chairmen of the Clarion County Republican and Democratic parties, we stand united in vehemently opposing these tolls on the Canoe Creek Bridges near Exit 53. If these tolls are put in place, how long before the decision is made to just toll the entire highway? This tolling project must not be allowed to happen. There is federal infrastructure money available to offset some of the costs on these bridges.
We all need to get and stay engaged in fighting this project. We urge you to call state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander and let them know you oppose the tolling portion of this project. Also, remember to call Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson and do the same.
If we work together we can make a difference!
RICK RATHFON
Chairman
Clarion County
Republican Committee
and
JOE BILLOTTE
Chairman
Clarion County
Democratic Party