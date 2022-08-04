The reason the division in America is so wide is that patriotism does not fit the ideology of the left, and the more socialists move left, the more the conservatives will resist — simply a matter of different principles.
The U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law are our bedrock, and the one constant that must be vigilantly maintained to support a truly free nation. To make the claim that you are a “patriot” and yet you still believe in open borders, crime without punishment, careless taxing and spending, the hoax of global warming, the destruction and rewriting of American history, vaccine and mask mandates, etc., you are not a patriot. Socialist Democrats however have taken the route of ruling by authoritarianism; they intend to beat you into submission by fear, limiting your choices, and with propaganda.
Abraham Lincoln may have said it best: “that government (of) the people, (by) the people, (for) the people, shall not perish from the earth.” It takes a special kind of narcissism and arrogance to be a politician today. They don’t seek office to “serve” their constituents, they seek the position to lord it over you and serve themselves.
Sen. Joe Manchin, who had earned the respect of many as having commonsense and being bipartisan, just sold out to a pork package of $769 billion in a backroom deal with Chuck Schumer in exchange for a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia. Manchin may have achieved a token accomplishment for his state, but he lost his credibility, and he will live to regret it.
The polls show the most gullible among us who voted for Biden have voter’s remorse, and they will not likely repeat their mistakes. Socialist Democrats should eat their vegetables, not send them to the White House.
China messaged a warning to Nancy Pelosi to avoid a visit to Taiwan, and that could only happen if feckless Joe Biden has been compromised by China. China is intentionally humiliating Biden on the world stage, and he is without recourse. It is imperative that the partisan FBI and DOJ be forced to bring Hunter Biden to justice; his testimony and evidence including the laptop from hell, will then implicate the entire Biden family. The Bidens have been treasonous in their relationship with our adversaries globally. Predictions are that Joe Biden may be ushered off the stage permanently soon after the midterm elections.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is extremely irritated with the 4,000 illegal aliens who were transported to Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser has exposed the truth of the absurd “open border policy” of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas, and the mayor is a patriot, as is Texas Governor Abbott, for busing the aliens to D.C.! Mayor Bowser is requesting a battery of National Guard to process the illegal aliens, and remove them.
Biden quietly signed off on resuming the border wall in Arizona. Either he just allowed commonsense to overwhelm him, or his handlers have changed their tactics in an effort to salvage some of their seats in November. Regardless, Biden just opened the flood gates to building Trump’s wall. The pressure will be tremendous from counties up and down the border to finish the entire wall. This may be very well Biden’s only real achievement.
Just three months to go until the midterm election, and we are standing on the precipice of losing our nation as we know it! Vote!