The reason the division in America is so wide is that patriotism does not fit the ideology of the left, and the more socialists move left, the more the conservatives will resist — simply a matter of different principles.

The U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law are our bedrock, and the one constant that must be vigilantly maintained to support a truly free nation. To make the claim that you are a “patriot” and yet you still believe in open borders, crime without punishment, careless taxing and spending, the hoax of global warming, the destruction and rewriting of American history, vaccine and mask mandates, etc., you are not a patriot. Socialist Democrats however have taken the route of ruling by authoritarianism; they intend to beat you into submission by fear, limiting your choices, and with propaganda.

