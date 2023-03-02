Peace through strength! A very profound statement. Someone should inform the Democrats on this theory. If the new majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives honor their oath of office, we can hope to wrest sovereignty away from Socialists who have been drunk with power for two years, and give it back to “We The People.” World War III has never been closer than it is right now, and it is due to error of judgement, or even by design by the Socialist Democrats who are attempting to dismantle our nation.
The Russian population is 143 million; Ukraine, a paltry 43 million — and Putin will continue sending in warm bodies as cannon fodder until Ukraine falters, and/or the U.S. stops the flow of munitions and money. Politics makes strange bedfellows. The war is at a stalemate, and China and Russia are conspiring for mutual benefit. Joe Biden is the low-hanging fruit they have been awaiting for the demise of the U.S. The Chinese Communist Party is flush with cash and an endless supply of people to take up arms against their foe. NATO members have all but ceased contributing to the Ukrainian cause, and they have essentially handed off the responsibility to America.
The military-industrial complex will have great influence on the timeline of the Ukraine/Russia war. War is a lucrative business, and industry has no conscience when greasing the palm of a politician to influence their thinking regardless of the skyrocketing national debt or the human suffering.
If Biden had allowed the U.S. to continue producing oil and natural gas unimpeded, Russia may not have had the wherewithal to begin a war with Ukraine a year ago. In addition, Biden lifting the restrictions on Nord Stream II Pipeline, and halting construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline. By design or coincidence? You decide! Biden could turn this around in weeks if he were to bargain in good faith, and rescind his executive orders, and commit to long term agreements to once again explore and produce domestic oil and natural gas to flood the market and drive down the price of energy over the globe.
Joe’s speaking off the cuff instead of the script on the teleprompter written by his handlers could be dangerous. Biden’s fables about “Corn Pop” gets a few laughs, and it builds his narcissistic, egotistical self image, but will do little while standing at a podium in Kyiv trying to run tough guy lines past Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, who are a much different audience than he faces at a press conference in Washington, D.C. Biden has been exceedingly chummy with our adversaries with relationships that go back a decade or more, and the Chinese have been infiltrating this nation for over half a century.
Using climate change as a priority over energy independence that keeps America First, instead of bringing an end to an escalating war in Europe, seems to be the much poorer alternative. Biden/Harris poll numbers have set a record low for any president. Biden never was and never will be a good president; however, just the reversal of this monumental mistake would elevate Biden’s poll numbers immensely.
The U.S. needs to utilize every advantage and asset at our disposal, and that is our blessed wealth of natural resources. Though it is one year into the war, it is certainly not too late to bring the U.S. oil and natural gas back online to maximum production and dry up the cash flow to Putin’s war machine, and to make his ambitions of conquering Eastern Europe only a grandiose delusion. North Korea, Iran, Russia and China are out to destroy us, we must be prepared!
Sending Ukraine excess munitions and supplies is one thing, but depleting our own military ordnance inventory is total insanity! We are tapped out! Currently, it will take billions of dollars and 15 years to replenish the minimum military assets we need for our own security. MAGA!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora