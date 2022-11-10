To whomever stole my purse Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, in front of the food pantry in New Bethlehem, I hope you really needed the money. I wish you would have asked instead of becoming a thief.
My purse had not only my ID, but a picture of Mom and me two days before she died, a CD of a country jam she sang in Grove City, and the wallet was a gift from her. The fake $100 was given to me by a deceased retired United States Air Force veteran.
I’m sorry you became so desperate, but please just return my purse. No questions asked. Just turn it in somewhere and say you found it. Leave my ID in it so they can contact me.
I’m praying for you.
KATHY CARR
New Bethlehem