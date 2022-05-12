As life struggles to return to “normal,” the mission of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce has evolved from one of simply promoting area businesses, to include promoting the advantages of small-town life with community involvement in all of our events. This evolving mission is one of the motivators behind the changes in the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest.
Although I’m on the board of the chamber, these are my own thoughts and do not reflect any formal position of the chamber. The chamber is fortunate to have Ali Mortensen and Amber Kimmel heading up the queen program. Mrs. Kimmel has been in these pageant events, has held prestigious career positions, is an entrepreneur and brings this experience with her to the committee. Mrs. Mortensen is an accomplished young businesswoman who knows what it takes to compete in the business world.
The world around us is changing. People, organizations and social events must also change in order to survive. Interpersonal communication and public presentation are woefully lacking in our children’s training, and are being replaced by impersonal electronic communications. The queen committee will be looking for poise, presentation, communication skills and the ability to present a spontaneous answer in public to a question. Not only will these skills be evaluated in the contestant but the committee hopes to encourage teenage girls to develop these skills to become well-rounded young ladies who will be able to become leaders in their communities.
Another one of the changes this year will be the addition of a younger age group. The 13-15 “Princess” candidates will not compete for scholarships, but the committee hopes to get these younger girls involved early to prepare them for future queen scholarship contests. The committee is also planning to give the queen and princess contestants an opportunity to perform in public. The public is invited to attend the pageant portion of the queen and princess contest on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Redbank Valley History Center in New Bethlehem. This event fulfills two of the chamber board’s purposes — to include the public and to give the contestants an opportunity to speak and present themselves in public, honing their natural public presentation abilities.
Change is inevitable and successful change comes from building on the successes of the past. I think that the changes that the PBF Queen Committee is implementing do build on past successes. The girls who participate in this event, and who use the experience to enhance their public speaking and presentation skills will have a leg up over their contemporaries who cannot communicate successfully in person.
JOHN GEROW
New Bethlehem