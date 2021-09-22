I want to thank everyone who volunteered, sponsored and helped out with the Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s 22nd Annual Poker Run. It was a rousing success.
A special thanks to all who worked hard on the trail this year. Without your long hours and hard work, it wouldn’t be possible to put this event on. Also, thank you to our many sponsors for supporting your local park. Remember, it is our local businesses that make a community strong, so support them as they support us.
I want to thank the ladies and gentleman in the registration tent and kitchen for all for all their hard work as well, and also New Bethlehem and Hawthorn fire companies for providing us with support on that day.
Finally, a big thank you to all the landowners who allow us to travel across their properties for this event. This event not only benefits the park, but also the local businesses that are busy all weekend. It is citizens like you who make a community park such as this a special place for generations of families to enjoy.
TYLER L. WEAVER
Manager
Redbank Valley
Municipal Park