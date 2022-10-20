Chief Malnofsky should have never been hired by our town council, but thanks to the previous Chief Ryan leaving the town in quite a bind, our council did not have much of a choice.
And Chief Malnofsky not being able to hold on to a secretary is the least of the town’s concerns. From the first minute I met him at a town council meeting in September 2019, I did not have a good feeling. I asked him the simplest of questions about a trespass charge, and a person with 26 years of law enforcement experience was unable or refused to answer it.
He never spoke a word to me until Dec. 6, 2019, when Chief Malnofsky called me at my home and threatened me that if I did not quit making these “false police reports,” I was going to be in big trouble. He did not know me, never spoke to me, yet without hesitation formed his opinion of me and threatened me over the phone.
I wonder why Chief Malnofsky would not allow me to have a copy of the police report I had made in November 2019. I asked three times, and was denied three times — yet I know police reports were given to others. Maybe because when my report was entered as evidence and I noticed a few things that were missing on the side and bottom of the report that I had filed, and no one seemed to be concerned.
At the end of December 2019, I spoke with Mayor Barrows, advising him of the chief’s phone call to me. Mayor Barrows set up a meeting with the chief, him and me. The chief recorded that meeting. The recording, when entered as evidence, was also missing a lot of the conversation that had been said and recorded, in the presence of Mayor Barrows. Almost 60 minutes was cut down to 15; I wonder what the chief did not want anyone to hear in court.
I will finish today with the Southern Clarion County Police Department. I believe this entails four towns that the former New Bethlehem Police are contracted to protect. The person acting as the chief was unable to investigate a crime with integrity, let alone competence. He stole my life and I plan on explaining that in detail. I would not want that person anywhere near my town or home if I needed help, or the people that work under him because they are following in his footsteps.
And even the last words out of the chief’s mouth saying “she (referring to me) failed to report her role in the incident.” Now I have the opportunity to do that. I guess once I am able to explain it all, you can decide for yourself. To be continued.
TAMMY KELLOGG
Clarion