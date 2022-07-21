The progressive elite people of the world met at Davos, Switzerland for their annual World Economic Forum (WEF), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). All of the climate alarmists, who care more about power than people, were there to try to limit our use of fossil fuels. Keep in mind that the purpose of a “carbon tax” is just that, a “tax” to enrich the global ruling class who will control your life and limit your freedoms and activities.
The following excerpts are from a 28-page study published June 17, 2022 written jointly by William Happer, Professor of Physics, Emeritus, Princeton University, and Richard Lindzen, Professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Please refer to the study for detailed information. Professors Happer and Lindzen are sounding the alarm that we are being flagrantly misled, and serious consequences will result if we adopt the political fantasy.
”Our informed science opinion is that doubling the CO2 concentrations will cause about 1-degree C or less of warming. Thus, assuming for sake of argument there is a climate risk caused by fossil fuels and CO2 (there is not), there is no urgency.” “Science/research has proven CO2 levels were over 1,000 ppm (parts per million) for hundreds of millions of years. CO2 levels ranged from a high of over 7,000 ppm--almost 20 times higher than today’s 415 ppm, to a low of 200 ppm, close to today’s low of 415 ppm. CO2 has been declining for 180 million years from about 2,800 ppm to today’s low of 415 ppm. Today’s 415 ppm is not far above the minimum level when plants die from CO2 starvation, around 150 ppm and therefore all human and other life would die for lack of food.”
”For hundreds of millions of years, temperatures were low when CO2 levels were high, and temperatures were high when CO2 levels were low. When CO2 was record high of about 7,000 ppm, temperatures were at record low. Temperatures were the highest they have ever been 60 million years ago, but CO2 levels were low. Temperatures have been higher than they are today over most of the last 600 million years, and life flourished. CO2 levels have been relatively low for the last 300 million years, and have been sharply declining for the last 180 million years from 2,800 ppm to today’s low of 415 ppm.”
Pertaining to Net Zero Carbon Emissions: “Net Zero worldwide emissions would have a trivial impact on temperatures, thus confirming there is no reliable scientific evidence supporting a reduction in CO2 would be beneficial.”
”The surprising reality is that full implementation of the ‘net zero’ emission goals of the Biden regulations, the New Green Deal legislation, the Paris Agreement and others would have a trivial impact on the climate according to the EPA’s own model. All would reduce global temperatures by less than 1-degree C by the year 2100.”
A climate model developed by the EPA predicted effects of the various proposals would yield the following: “The Biden administration would reduce global temperatures by 0.17 degrees Celsius by 2100. The ‘Green New Deal’ would have about the same effect. The Paris Agreement, if implemented immediately and enforced strictly, would have a similar impact of about 0.17 degrees Celsius. With a 50 percent emissions cut from China, that would yield a 0.18 degrees Celsius. A net reduction to zero greenhouse-gas emissions by all 37 member states would reduce the emissions to about 0.35 degrees Celsius. Immediate global emissions cut of 75 percent would yield an impact of 0.54 degrees Celsius.”
Professors Happer and Lindzen warn that millions of taxpayer dollars are funneled to scientists for reports that lean toward skewed “net zero” information. “These tiny changes would come at an enormous cost financially, and to the economies of the world. Worst of all, ‘net zero’ emissions would cause a huge reduction in the amount of food available. Nearly all the food we eat comes from photosynthesis, on the land or in the oceans. The oxygen we breathe is produced by photosynthesis over the geological history of the earth. Without CO2 there would be no photosynthesis! Greenhouse gases prevent us from freezing to death by hindering the escape of thermal radiation to space.”
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora