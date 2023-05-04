I am fairly new to the political scene. I don’t claim to have all the answers. But I do have a few questions.
Let’s start off with what does a county commissioner do? Six months ago, I had no clue. So I did what most people do — I searched the internet. The answer varies by state and county. That was a lot of help. Why not go to the source? Here is the mission statement from the Armstrong County website: “It is the mission of the County of Armstrong to enhance the quality of life and serve the needs of our citizens by providing essential public services in a courteous, effective and fiscally responsible manner.” That was also a lot of help.
After more research (more internet searching, going to the courthouse, checking things out myself and talking with the employees), here is what I learned. Armstrong County Commissioners are involved with the administration of county services, to include overseeing the courthouse, law enforcement/corrections, property tax assessment/collections, infrastructure (roads, bridges, cell and internet services), communicating with the public and budgeting, to name a few. This is by no means a complete list.
Next question: What kind of qualifications does a candidate need to run for commissioner? Actually, none. It is entirely up to the voter to determine which candidate to vote for.
So, popularity or qualifications?
Well, I don’t know about you, but I am a qualifications kind of girl. Here is what matters to me: life experience, past and current work ethic and vision — their plan for Armstrong County going forward.
One candidate checks all those boxes for me: Anthony Shea.
Anthony has numerous life experiences to draw from. He is a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, going from enlisted to officer. He currently works in the finance/banking industry. He is president of the Leechburg School Board and chairman of the Lenape Joint Operating Committee. Life experience, check.
While in the military, Anthony attended night school, received his degree in computer engineering and was commissioned as an officer. In addition to currently working a full-time job, he also volunteers his time to the Elks Drug Awareness Program, two school boards, Armstrong County and State Republican Committees and the Gilpin Rifle Club. Work ethic, check.
Anthony wants to see Armstrong County be a place where people come to enjoy the outdoors and stay to raise their families. A place where people can live away from the city life and work from home. A place where students gain marketable skills that are utilized in the businesses within our county. Anthony wants to make Armstrong County a great place to visit, live and retire. Vision, check.
These are just a few of the details of the qualifications that I consider important to consider when deciding who to vote for during the upcoming primary election on May 16. I, for one, will be marking the circle beside the name Anthony Shea on the ballot for Armstrong County Commissioner on the Republican ballot. I ask that you do your research, find out what the qualifications of each candidate are and vote using qualifications not popularity.
DARLENE SMAIL
Kittanning Township