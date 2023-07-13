Poverty is killing Americans. According to the Journal of American Medicine, poverty is the fourth largest killer of Americans, behind only cancer, heart disease and smoking. About 500 people die of poverty in America every day. About 183,000 deaths in 2019 were caused by poverty.
About 38 million people live below the poverty line in America. Because of the wealth of a few Americans, many suffer. Tax breaks for the wealthy ($1.8 trillion, compared to half that, $887 billion spent on the military) starve anti-poverty programs. Extending child tax credits for President Biden’s first year cut child poverty by 46 percent until the GOP shut it down.
The “welfare state” is a common Republican propaganda term, creating a way to further divide and conquer American taxpayers who spent $93 billion on homeowner mortgage interest deductions, versus $53 billion on direct housing assistance to the needy. Evictions used to draw crowds, but they are more common now and very traumatizing, pushing those affected even deeper into poverty, often causing job loss as well as loss of a home according to Matthew Desmond, Author of “Poverty By America,” who also wrote “Evicted.” He is a sociologist at Princeton.
America also does a bad job connecting the poor to available funds, adding to the pain. Americans in this current generation, have gigs — they’re independent contractors, no benefits, no union — but their grandparents had a career with both. Deteriorating American jobs mean the government has to do more to fight poverty or more people die. According to Desmond, if the top 1 percent just paid the taxes they owe, that would raise $1.7 billion, enough to reestablish the Child Tax Credit and double investment in making housing more affordable.
Americans deserve tax fairness and enforcement. Yet the GOP is taking money from IRS tax accountability for the wealthy, weakening our ability to stop subsidizing those who are wealthy and weakening our ability to do more to eradicate poverty. Private equity (rich corporations) are buying up housing all over America and raising rents, taking the tax breaks we all pay for with our tax dollars. Last year, 27 percent of homes cost less than $100,000, but only 23 percent were bought with mortgages. The rest were bought with cash by speculators and wealthy landlords.
The poor are being exploited by overdraft fees of $11 billion per year, $11 billion in payday loan fees, and $1.6 billion in check cashing fees last year paid by 9 percent of America’s population. Daily, $61 million in fees are paid by the poor.
Americans want and deserve more opportunity, and less poverty and inequality. We’re dying for it. Your vote matters. Today, we have 13 million more new jobs than three years ago, the lowest unemployment since the 1960s, the most people ever employed in history, with wages going up. We‘re on the right track. But there’s a lot more to do. Vote Blue. Save lives.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport