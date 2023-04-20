We have all heard the expression that if we do not remember our past, we will relive our mistakes in the future. Many generations in the past have faced tyranny as we are today from tyrannical Socialist Democrats. The Biden administration is very aware that our First and Second Amendments are what separates us from the rest of the world, and they cannot accomplish their intended goal of lording over us as long as we can speak the truth freely and resist tyrants with weapons.
The following are “words of wisdom” that remain contemporary:
”The government you elect is the government you deserve,” Thomas Jefferson.
As though Thomas Jefferson had futuristic forethought? No, Mr. Jefferson looked into the past, and he assumed that man may repeat the same mistakes. Socialist Democrats have mastered the art of “redistributing the wealth” to purchase votes from unknowing people who are willing to accept a free lunch from those who are productive and self sustaining.
”If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen,” Samuel Adams.
The leftists, who never miss an opportunity to take advantage of a crisis, found rich pay dirt during the COVID lockdown. The Socialists turned a thriving nation into quivering masses of people in fear, who became alienated from their neighbors and friends. Cowering in their homes, setting amidst protective face masks and disinfecting wipes, with schools, restaurants, businesses shuttered, and waiting on government checks and aid. The bill has come due, and we can’t afford it! Samuel Adams got it right!
”There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him,” Robert A. Heinlein.
This applies appropriately to the Democratic Socialists who are forcing us to pay a king’s ransom for foreign energy when we have untold amounts under our feet, new appliances, solar panels, EV’s, and the illegitimate abandonment of fossil fuels and combustion engines. Throwing billions of dollars at a war in Ukraine that will be a fruitless endeavor, and open borders that will deteriorate our standard of living perhaps forever.
The “elite” that go to Davos, Switzerland to the World Economic Forum are there to shape a global agenda, and our freedoms and sovereignty is being chipped away by the self-serving leftist Democrats. The U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights will one day too be sacrificed.
Finally: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same,” said Ronald Reagan. We need to remember these words, they are truer now than they ever were!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora