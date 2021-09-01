President Biden inherited the largest inequality gap between Americans in decades, the poorest poor and the richest rich. He and his administration are making major changes to help Americans. Some people are barely scraping by, some are living in their cars or under bridges because most American states won’t adequately release eviction prevention funding. President Biden has tried to help the unemployed during these pandemic times and some states have shut that down.
Still, child poverty has been cut in half. Poverty in general is lower. Employment is up. The economy is growing briskly. But Americans are still hurting. The Democratic Party and President Biden have a plan, and legislation to help build infrastructure (Trump, the Liar in Chief, pretended infrastructure was just over the horizon, and did almost nothing for four years) along with higher wages. They will continue the child tax credit that cut child poverty in half; expand Medicare to dental and eyesight; make broadband more accessible; cut taxes for working families; lower prescription drug prices; make housing, child care and elder care more affordable; make pre-K and community college free; the list goes on.
Greedy Old Propagandist politicians in the House voted against it — AGAINST Americans! And for NOT fairly taxing the rich. Still the rich are wallowing in cash and screaming that “trickle down” theory works. As Diane Finestein said decades ago on CSPAN, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining!”
Propaganda is hurting Americans. President Biden is helping Americans today. Call your Congressional representative, and especially senators, and tell them to work for you, not work for the wealthy.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport