Mueller and his “Demon-crat” committee wasted taxpayer money and years trying to blame who for Russia collusion? President Trump. Who was guilty and not convicted? Hillary and associates.
Who messed up the Afghanistan withdrawal? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump.
Who caused the border crisis? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump.
Who caused the high gasoline prices? Biden. Who got blamed? President Trump. Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline because it hurt the environment. If these Dems would keep their mouths shut, pollution would drop 99 percent. Their mouths emit more gas than what the cows get blamed for.
Who got blamed for the Jan. 6 so-called riot at the White House? President Trump. The person that should be in prison for not sending the troops in after President Trump called her two days before, Pelosi. She did this to make the riot look like Trump did it. This was another ploy to throw the blame on Trump. Now she has a committee of “Demon-crats” investigating this riot, which is Pelosi’s fault. Is there no law to hold any of these demons responsible?
Durham has enough evidence on Hillary to put her in jail. What’s the holdup? He has uncovered connections of Clinton and the FBI in the Russia probe targeting Trump. Hillary has a big heart? Remember Bengazi? When asked about why backup wasn’t sent, she said they are all dead, what’s it matter now?
Judicial Watch found Fauci agency COVID e-mails detailing discussions about Wuhan Institute.
Billionaire Bill Gates worked closely with China to produce meds and sell them outside China, and he helped get the Chinese on important international councils. Another U.S. traitor. He must be a “Demon-crat.”
CDC records: Teacher unions gave guidance on COVID restrictions. Is this teachers’ union running our country? Shame!
To Steve Smith: Sounds like you have been derailed for 74 years. Surely in that amount of time you would be wiser than what your letters show. Are you sure the truth doesn’t hurt? I’d be ashamed to say I’m 74 and a Democrat. Answer this question: Why didn’t Pelosi send troops to the White House when Trump called her two days before? Enjoy being a socialist nation. If you have grandkids, you should be ashamed. Don’t you feel bad for the men and women that died to keep us free? If I were you, I wouldn’t read my true articles.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg