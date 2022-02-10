Yes, there is white privilege; the most evident example is in the White House. Joe Biden and son Hunter have received $31 million for their services to China, and all of the evidence does not even raise an eyebrow in the Department of Justice. Biden blatantly implements policies that benefit China and Russia and weaken America exponentially!
There is much more black privilege though; the most recent would be the millions of dollars collected by Go-Fund-Me for the BLM and Antifa crowd that destroyed billions of dollars of private property, killed 23 people, and made “smash and grab” a coined phrase that has taken on a life of its own, and has turned into a legitimate form of shopping for some. Millions have been spent for mansions, and $60 million is unaccounted for, but who cares? The same crowd is vandalizing railroad container cars in California, and nobody lifts a finger to stop them. Priceless national historical treasures in the form of statues have been destroyed, and no price to pay for their actions.
Conversely, truck drivers (Freedom Convoy) in Canada who are protesting the mask and vaccine mandates, and are predominantly white, have had their funds returned by Go-Fund-Me because Go-Fund-Me decided the truckers are domestic terrorists. More than 400 white privileged domestic terrorists who attended the Jan. 6 march have been incarcerated for 13 months in D.C., and many have not been formally charged yet. Why?
Once again, Joe Biden will likely appoint a black female “social justice warrior” which will be doing what he believes is politically expedient, certainly not what will do justice to the U.S. Constitution, which is a 180 degree reversal of his position a short time ago. If Biden really wants to uphold his oath to the U.S. Constitution, and simultaneously appoint a black female, a good choice may be Judge Michelle Childs from U.S. District Court of South Carolina. She is exactly the black female who the nation needs to fill the seat of Justice Breyer. What are the chances? The divide in America will become even greater if a social justice-minded jurist is named for the vacancy. The difference between those who believe in the “Rule of Law” and those who live by the credo of “mob rule” is widening. If this appointment is for “equity” instead of “equality,” it will further splinter this nation. United we stand, divided we fall.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora