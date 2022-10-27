I’m so thankful to the people who show up every week to support our kids and those who have helped in many other ways to support our kids in whatever extra curricular activity that they can.
This football season has had some challenges recently. To those wishing for consequences against the entire team, all I can say is, I’m thankful the school district and the vast majority of the community do not feel the same way.
Our kids work hard, respect their coaches, have values, morals and compassion. I’m proud of our kids and coaches, and I’m even prouder of our community for always cheering our kids on.
If you are one of the ones that find yourself wishing hurtful things for any kid, I ask you to pray for that kid instead. Regardless if they have fallen off their path or were derailed, pray for them. Wishing for a basket of bad apples will not promote healing.
STACY DELP
New Bethlehem