In response to recent letters for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, I would like to note:
1. Despite my good friend Bill Strong’s protestations to the contrary, the vast majority of the Founding Fathers were not “Christian,” per se — many of the founding fathers — Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, Paine and Monroe — practiced a faith called Deism. Deism is a philosophical belief in human reason as a reliable means of solving social and political problems.
2. I continue to be appalled at the repetition of RWNJ conspiracy theories as “Fact.” Mr. Master refers to the younger Biden “suddenly getting wealthy” while his father was VP. Yet the only reference I can find to payments from China occurred in March 2017 — and if my math is correct, that was deep into Mr. Trump’s administration.
3. Mr. Dunham (Trumps’ handpicked bulldog) testified in Congress, under oath, that the Russians did indeed engage in a concentrated campaign to influence the 2016 election — and it was in favor of Mr. Trump. There is nothing in his report to the contrary.
4. The former Secretary disposed of older Blackberries when putting a new one into service by smashing them — indeed to insure that nobody could possibly use them to access her accounts. That was standard procedure as recommended by various tech gurus. (They also suggest drilling holes in the hard drive of computers before disposing of them.)
5. There has been a chorus of howling for three years now that gas prices spiked because of Biden’s “policies.” The reality is that prices were low because Russia and OPEC were locked in a price war in 2020. Domestic producers were capping wells and laying off workers. Trump threatened to cut off military support to the Saudis unless they agreed to reduce production — to drive prices up. That $2.50 gas was bankrupting American producers. Oil production currently is higher in the U.S. than it has ever been — to the point that American producers are selling the excess overseas.
6. It’s almost impossible to turn off the flood of disinformation coming from Right Wing websites and social media. The local paper at least provides a counter-balance.
You’re welcome.
DAN CAREY
Sligo