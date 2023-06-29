Watching Putin’s reaction to a threatened attack by another fascist — in this case, a mercenary military leader who had been a colleague of his — I was surprised at the obvious success and lack of resistance to Prigozhin by some people in Russia.
According to the news, he “took” two towns on his way to the capital city. Some people welcomed him, but still he is a fascist. They have no choice. There was no discussion of setting up a democracy in Russia. The people actually have very little freedom, and the many years of the chaos of propaganda has created a people who seldom pay attention to the news because they know it is lies. So they believe nothing, and it seems they feel like they could not change anything anyway.
Does this sound like anyone you know? America’s propaganda machine (example: faux “news” and assorted right wing media outlets like Qanon) and the constant chaos of the former president are designed to control you. Do you know someone who says they pay no attention to politics? Politics affects Americans’ daily lives, from the hours they work, their wages, the cost of medicine, whether we keep Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, whether infrastructure is maintained — a huge and constantly changing list of factors that affect us all.
In the USA, we have two major parties. Sadly, the Republican Party has become fascist over at least the last seven or so years.
Politics matter. Both sides are not the same. Democrats are getting the work done — 13 million new jobs, almost a million of them manufacturing jobs; $2,000 ceiling on Medicare drug costs; $35 insulin; historic lows in unemployment; wages going up. Inflation going down at least the last 10 months. Infrastructure is being built for about the next 10 years. There’s a lot to be proud of, and that’s just over the last 2.5 years!
The GOP-led federal House is busily working to erase history, not help Americans. When you consider the legislation to eliminate the rights, freedoms and very democracy of Americans with the efforts to control who gets to vote by the GOP, it’s terrifying and historic! Our democracy matters, and it and our rights and freedoms are under attack. Protect our democracy now, before we have no choice.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport