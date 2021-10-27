“Racism” is a word that has undoubtedly caused more havoc to our society and nation than any other. Real or contrived, racism has driven a wedge through the heart of America! The left perpetuates the division so they can redistribute the wealth and control the population. Just the unfounded accusation of being racist is damning. Once you are unjustly accused of racism, you are without recourse in America today. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” — Abe Lincoln
“Revenge” may be the reason or result of the emphasis applied to racism. The term “racist” has become so toxic and destructive to one’s character, or group, who may have been unjustly accused of being racist they were destroyed, and therefore revenge was achieved and usually with monetary gratification from corporations or government. America has fallen all over itself to accommodate and remedy the negative effects of racism; however, excessive advantage has been taken of the sincere gesture.
“Reprehensible” describes the actions of the Socialist Democrats and Comrade-in-Chief Joe Biden. The total reversal of a thriving nation under the Trump administration just for the purpose of destroying prosperity, capitalism and the Trump legacy. We are spiraling into the depths of despair if we don’t get the Biden administration stopped and returned to an “America First” mission. Skyrocketing inflation, bare store shelves, laughing stock of the entire world, being kicked around by our adversaries, teaching our children to hate each other through “critical race theory” because of their skin color, all to appease the extreme left. The southern border situation is criminal in every sense of the word, Biden has defied the SCOTUS on the “Remain in Mexico policy” to retain illegals at their southern border.
“Reliability?” The Socialist Democrats can only be relied upon to destroy America as we know it! The Democrats have myopically been absorbed by the idea the “government” can provide for all from birth to death. The Socialist platform is steeped in political correctness beyond imagination, the absurdity that we must elect our leaders by their unorthodox sexual orientation and by the color of their skin, not by their individual qualifications is ludicrous.
“Ruthless” control from King Biden has materialized since day one of his taking the oath of office, nearly two million (illegal aliens) have crossed the border and have not been vetted, however, they are given more benefits than citizens, they are transported anywhere they wish in the continental U.S., and at least 20 percent have tested positive for COVID, and are not required to be vaccinated. However, the King has violated our Bill of Rights and through edict he has removed your God-given rights to determine what you do with your own body, and the medical needs of your children! The Socialist Democrats loathe the Rule of Law! Without law and order we are a third world nation, and chaos will prevail, the perfect recipe for even more government control.
“Respect” for Joe Biden has dropped to 37 percent approval, an all-time low for any President in history, and in a record nine months. King Joe was the “shining star” in the Socialist Democrat party, his supporters and handlers said Joe had it all! America is awakening to the extreme actions and fraud perpetuated by the lying Democrats. Not unlike “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” Joe Biden has never been anything more than an empty suit, and without grandstanding his way through life with his worn out cliche’s, he is a nobody!
“Resignation” is something that Joe Biden should consider very strongly if he has any consideration for this nation and the 330 million people who occupy it! Whoever the puppet masters are that are pulling Joe’s strings, should advise him to step down and turn the reins over to someone who is reasonably capable. That would certainly not be Kamala Harris, but that unprecedented decision would need to be decided.
“Repugnant” is the only word to describe what is taking place in America! In the absence of “The Rule of Law,” there is nothing American about illegal aliens crossing our border bringing with them disease, drugs, illegal weapons and mouths to feed. In contrast, if you go to a school board meeting, and voice your opinion, you may be considered a domestic terrorist!
“Resist!” The only way to restore the America we know and love!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora