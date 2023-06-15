Have the courage to read the indictment. Google it and read it. It’s shocking, easy reading and available to everyone online.
The previous president has now been indicted for a second time and this criminal case looks like it may be bad for our American national security. The 37 federal criminal counts include: “information regarding defense and weapon capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear weapons programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack” and more according to NBC News.
Why would anyone steal America’s top secrets? Who did he show this information to? There is undeniable record of him showing documents in at least two instances. The fact that copies of documents are very easy to make is unsettling.
Trump is a friend of authoritarian leaders like Putin and North Korea’s leader. He’s proven his love for money. Did he turn any of America’s secret documents into money from foreign countries? American lives are on the line if this information has gotten into the wrong hands. Nuclear information was taken.
Trump was charged with violating the Espionage Act, obstruction and conspiracy. According to Heather Cox Richardson, “his alleged criminal activity endangers the operations of the CIA, the Department of Defense, the National Security Agency, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (in charge of imagery….),the National Reconnaissance Office (in charge of space-based surveillance and reconnaissance), the Department of Energy (nuclear weapons), and the Department of State and Bureau of Intelligence and Research.”
Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse in his first lawsuit and arrest. It cost him millions of dollars. This latest indictment may extract not only money but could require up to 100 years in prison. This lawsuit is because Americans could die as a result of his refusal to return the stolen documents. Trump was charged only for the documents he kept, lied about, showed to other people, and hid, according to Professor Richardson. Actually, no one seems to know if he has returned all of the documents he took, storing many boxes in a bathroom, a stage and various other locations at his Mar-a-Lago resort — and he does have other properties.
Also, this indictment did not come from President Joe Biden, nor the head of the Justice Department, and not even Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, it was from a federal grand jury of ordinary Americans, yet violence is being advocated by certain politicians and propaganda outlets.
Would any one of us get away with this? No one is above the law. No one. Please, read the indictment. Make up your own mind. Don’t let anyone tell you what’s in there. Justice matters.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport