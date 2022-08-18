Nancy Pelosi stated that no one is above the law. What about her husband getting arrested for a DUI and having drugs in his system? How about her sneaking into a hair salon when she didn’t have a mask on? What about taking her son on the trip to Asia at taxpayers’ expense? What about her tearing up the State of the Union address (standing behind President Trump), which is illegal?
How about Schiff lying to Congress and lying about so-called info about Trump and Russia collusion? Or Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese agent and Pelosi saying she saw nothing wrong with that? What about Hillary and the illegal dossier and Steele helping her get it? How about Thompson (chairman of Jan. 6 charade), having a group of people that have a celebration every time a cop is shot? How about Bill Clinton having sex with a woman in the White House? What about Paul Pelosi investing large amounts of money in China, and Nancy making millions on insider trading?