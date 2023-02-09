We have huge reasons to celebrate. The highest number of Americans in history are employed right now; and overall, wages are going up, especially for lower income workers.
According to Biden’s jobs report of Feb. 3, 2023, the economy is growing from the bottom up and the middle class outward. It’s working!
- Over half a million new jobs were created in January — 517,000 new jobs.
- Total jobs created in first two years in Biden’s term — almost 12 million.
- More jobs were created than in any presidential term.
- Strongest two years of job growth in American history.
- Lowest unemployment in over 50 years, since May 1969, at 3.4 percent.
- Black and Hispanic unemployment near record lows.
- Inflation has steadily fallen for the last six months.
- 2.9 percent economic growth in the last quarter.
- Take-home pay is up.
- Real wages are up.
- Wages for lower income earners are up even more.
The Biden Plan is working.
Don’t believe the propaganda. Facts matter.
What does the GOP have to offer? They won’t admit their planned attack on Social Security and Medicare anymore. It’s not what Americans want. Their 30 percent tax is unpopular, too. But it’s part of their attempt to cause pain to Americans and even more thunderous lies unless they get their way. (Expect more of their turbulence and anxiety as more and more of America’s bills come due this spring.)
There’s one thing that the fascist Republican leadership is willing to fund — war. Everything else is on the cutting board.
There’s a fundamental difference anymore between the parties and who and what they work for. In spite of the propaganda, the GOP doesn’t want democracy, they want to choose who votes and who wins. They don’t want rights and freedom — our books, our education, our personal rights to be different in any way are under attack all across America.
Please vote to protect your rights, our freedom, our democracy, and to protect our Constitution. Propaganda works. Don’t let it kill our democracy.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport