Keith M. Alber, Esquire, made note of a lesson he learned during a political science class in 1954. The Honorable Judge Alber points out that the following nine rules were written in a textbook concerning taking necessary steps to overturn a democracy. The “rules” are similar to those penned by Saul Alinsky in 1971.
1) “Divide the nation philosophically.” The left had to create a class of people who consider themselves as victims. Certainly this has been accomplished, we are divided on just about every category. The political division is capitalism vs. socialism, and most Americans feel they are capitalists, and that we should be responsible for taking care of ourselves, family, provide our own needs, contribute to our society, and serve and defend our religion, country and laws. Socialism however is rooted in the theory of victimization and the redistribution of wealth. With reckless abandon, we can’t go in debt far enough or fast enough to appease the Socialists to spend tax dollars for social programs, a source that ran out long ago.
2) “Foment racial strife.” Beginning with the “War on Poverty” in 1964, and the genesis of Black Lives Matter, wokeness, social justice, racial justice, affirmative action, reparations, and so forth. The left knew that it would be effective to ridicule their opponents and accuse them of racism, because there is no defense; it is infuriating, and it creates anger and fear. Democrats fan the flames of racism, and they have made great effort to keep Blacks under their control by using propaganda, punishment and reward.
3) “Cause distrust of police authority.” Who would have ever thought that we would illogically be defunding our police forces? The crime and murder rates have skyrocketed since defunding the police, and people are abandoning these collapsing cities by the thousands, and the tax base has vanished with them.
4) “Swarm the nation’s borders indiscriminately and unconstitutionally.” One of Biden’s first official acts was to stop construction of the already funded border wall, and invite one and all to cross the border. This may be the irreparable demise of this once great nation, the negative social and economic impact will be overwhelming, and this will be a third world nation in two decades. It may be discovered that “diversity” is the great divider instead of uniter. No sane patriotic person would dismiss commonsense, the rule of law and their oath of office to place our nation in such jeopardy. The Socialist Democrats are compromising this nation for political expediency!
5) “Engender the military strength to weaken it.” They were referring to women in 1954; however, they could not have envisioned then that LGBT would be a voting bloc in the future. Leftists created this victim class, and now they are being exploited to aid in the lowering of standards and creating chaos and dissension within the military ranks to weaken our military.
6) “Overburden citizens with more unfair taxation.” It is assumed that the very high rate of inflation is a substantial tax hike in itself, and costing each household an additional $350 per month. However, consider the Biden administration wants to add 87,000 IRS agents. Do you think they will be auditing the 600 billionaires in the U.S., or the everyday American? A study shows that at least 40 percent of every dollar earned goes to local, state, federal and other miscellaneous taxes.
7) “Encourage civil rioting and discourage accountability for all crime.” Antifa, Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, National Abortion Federation, NOW and ACLU — all part and parcel to cause chaotic turmoil and pandemonium across the nation, and all sponsored by the socialists. Tens of thousands of hardened criminals have been released back onto the streets, and the majority return to crime.
8) “Control all balloting.” The fight against voter identification from the left speaks volumes. If voter ID, election day voting with paper ballots only, and absentee ballots for military personnel are mandated, the probability of stealing elections is drastically reduced, and the left will lose control. Socialists have developed deceptive techniques to manipulate electronic voting, drop boxes and early mail in ballots.
9) “Control all media.” This has been well organized for a half century, but only became more overwhelming with the advent of technology. Those who wish to control the planet have been indoctrinating our youth for decades with technology and propaganda therein. A recent poll of Generation Z reveals that only 16 percent believe America is a good place to live. Big Tech companies control the vast majority of the material we watch and read.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora