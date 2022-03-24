With the announcement of the settlement of the Redbank Valley School District labor contracts, I would note something unusual that came out of this — and was probably responsible for the settlement being as brief as it was (three-plus years beat the previous six-year state record).
PSEA brought to the table an offer to bring RVSD into the ACSHIC — the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium. ASCHIC is unique in the state and very different from the previous (Northwest) consortium that RVSD belonged to in that it is a self-funded trust managed by a 24-member 50/50 labor-management board of trustees. Rates and benefits are set by the stake-holders; with claims managed by Highmark for a nominal 2 percent of claims — when the industry standard for for-profit insurance is 15 percent. Total claims paid averaged over $1 million per week in 2014.
Before the passage of the ACA, rates of 25 to 30 percent were not unusual. The ACA capped administration fees at 15 percent, with insurance companies forced to issue billions in refunds the first year.
The reason that RVSD was able to join Allegheny County (as they are, after all, in Clarion County) was that during my tenure as a trustee on that board, ASCHIC decided to open membership to any school district in a contiguous Intermediate Unit. I don’t know what the numbers are now — but as of 2014, ACSHIC was insuring 50,000 souls and was Highmark’s sixth-largest “book of business,” making it worth their while despite the slim margins. Every school district (plus IU3 and IU8) in Allegheny County (and there are 43 of those) participates, except for North Allegheny and the City of Pittsburgh. North Allegheny gets the same benefits — for rates that are 10 percent higher.
ASCHIC was the brainchild of Mary Lou Stefanko, elementary teacher at North Hills School District and long-standing president of PSEA Western Region. She got $50,000 in seed money from the Theresa Heinz Foundation to get it started. Recently retired in her mid-80s, MaryLou was the longest-serving public school teacher in Pennsylvania, working for over 50 years.
DAN CAREY
Sligo