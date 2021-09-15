Our local teachers have been working without a contract going on three years now. Their latest meeting with the school board to negotiate last Wednesday night went nowhere as the board came with no proposal to offer. To me, this was like showing up to play at a sporting event without any of your equipment or gear to purposefully forfeit the game.
A personal friend of mine who coaches Kane’s baseball team was at a recent district playoff game between Kane and Redbank which was being played at the Redbank Park. He called me from the bus on his way home and talked about the game, pointing out that he found nuts and bolts on the field before the game. I explained that the baseball team plays on the same field that the fair uses for their demo derbies. My friend said to me, “You need to pay more taxes. Those kids deserve more!” Not to take anything away from the park, it’s great that the kids have a place to play, I told him that our teachers can’t even get a contract, let alone a baseball field.
Redbank Valley used to be the school that other districts looked up to and tried to be like. Now, other districts definitely don’t want to be like us. That’s embarrassing for our students and teachers.
Being the spouse of a teacher, I see all of the overtime that goes unnoticed by the public, especially during the pandemic when the teachers and students did remote learning. My wife had parents calling, texting and emailing her at 9 and 10 at night, well after normal working hours. I see her grading papers for hours at night, buying treats and gifts for her students, and going in two weeks before school starts so that her room is ready for the first day that students start. All of these hours are off the clock labor, but she loves what she does and is terribly fond of her students as are most teachers that I know. No matter where we go, a former student always comes up to her and gives her a hug and says that she was one of their favorite teachers.
Redbank’s taxes are lower than any other district in two counties and 494 out of 500 districts in the state. That might sound good for your wallet, but in reality, staying in stride with other districts does not only make sense but is fair. Redbank has already lost the art, music and library programs at the elementary schools to cut costs.
It’s time to sharpen the pencils and work on a contract now, not sacrifice another year to senseless politics and egos. Over 800 days without a contract? “Come on, man!” We have all heard that one before. It helped “him” get elected, maybe it will help our teachers get a contract.
Union School District just signed another early bird contract to not have this issue. If they can get contracts done, so can we. If giving our kids and teachers what they deserve means raising taxes like everyone else does or using the extra funds from the government, then so be it. Sit down and negotiate with good faith, employees and board. This is not a Democrat/Republican, he said/she said issue. It’s nothing more than a simple teachers and school board fair contract issue. Don’t add extra drama. Get it done so our kids can get more of what they deserve.
KURT
HILDEBRAND
Hawthorn