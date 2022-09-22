The 2022 Redbank Poker Run is in the books, and what a great one it was! We could not have had better weather for it, and everyone that came had a great time. Thanks again to our Poker Run Band, The Pulse!
I want to thank everyone who helped make this a success, starting with the guys on the trail. They worked tirelessly for months making sure things would go smoothly, and they did. Without the help of volunteers like them, there would not be a run.
Support your local fire companies like they do us; thank you, guys, for handling traffic crossings and emergency response on the trail.
Registration tent workers, thank you for all that you do. I get comments all the time on how efficient the process is. Thank you Park Board Members. Your time and effort is much appreciated and needed to keep things going forward.
I personally want to thank the maintenance guys, Mike and Larry. The park looks great and the extra effort the week before is awesome.
Thank you to all who attended our Poker Run. It is support from you that makes this Poker Run successful.
The number of sponsors we receive is outstanding for the area we live in. I urge you to not only read the sponsors on the shirt, but shop and support these awesome local businesses. We need them to flourish in our beautiful valley because they are what makes this area great. Thank you for your continued support.
Finally, I want to thank the property owners for allowing us to use their land for our run. In the end, if it wasn’t for their generosity and support, there would be no run possible. Many of them only allow people on their property for our run, and I urge all to respect that the trail is closed in most places all year with the exception of the Poker Run. Please respect that and get permission from any landowner anywhere before crossing their property, not just those that our trail is on.