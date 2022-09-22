The 2022 Redbank Poker Run is in the books, and what a great one it was! We could not have had better weather for it, and everyone that came had a great time. Thanks again to our Poker Run Band, The Pulse!

I want to thank everyone who helped make this a success, starting with the guys on the trail. They worked tirelessly for months making sure things would go smoothly, and they did. Without the help of volunteers like them, there would not be a run.

