If I buy groceries, I pay my bill. The GOP politicians won’t allow America to pay our bills in an effort to take Americans hostage by making permanent drastic cuts, unnecessarily hurting Americans while the GOP blames President Biden for the pain they will cause.
America’s budget is a totally separate matter. When you owe a debt, you pay it or your credit score is affected so no one will lend to you except at higher rates. McCarthy’s political party is refusing to pay America’s bills with their fake default crisis. They will hurt us — badly affecting our Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veteran services.
Moody’s Analytics’ Mark Zandi has predicted an immediate sharp recession. The Republicans, with their made-up default crisis, will cause new mortgage payments to go up about $150 a month. The price of new cars will go up an average of $800. The average retirement account will take a hit of $20,000. In fact, prices in general will go up. Look at what happened when they tried this in 2011!
The longer they don’t pay our bills, the worse the numbers get. Unemployment will go up to approximately 8 percent from the record low we have now, with the loss of about eight million jobs. Republican politicians are willing to blow up the American economy, cause a serious recession, weaken our dollar’s value in the world economy, raising prices, and pushing up interest rates. This will badly affect America’s bond rating while American bonds are right now the safest in the world. Republican politicians could cause a global market panic, damaging the world economy.
For what? They raised three of these debt ceilings during the previous administration without a peep. The previous administration also raised the debt by 25 percent with their tax cut for the rich. The debt never went down under Trump, only up. President Biden has already paid off $1.7 trillion dollars of that debt, and his budget, set forth two months ago, will eliminate $3 trillion of that debt, painlessly, by growing the economy, adding far more than the 12.6 million jobs (800,000 of those jobs are new manufacturing jobs) and higher wages than he has already achieved.
Remember this: in early March the GOP politicians passed HR 187, a bill to prioritize paying bond holders and rich people first after their self-inflicted financial disaster that they had already planned. The GOP is all about hurting Americans, you and your neighbors, and blaming the Biden Administration. Call them on it! Politicians should not negotiate with hostage takers. Americans deserve a clean bill.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport