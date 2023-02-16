If you are an American citizen, you have been blessed by God, and the fact that our forefathers were wise beyond their times. After the Revolutionary War, the Constitutional Convention assembled in May of 1787, and with much contention and discord, it lasted until Sept. 17, 1787. Slavery was a thorny subject at the time, and it was agreed to count enslaved Africans as three-fifths of a person; the delegates agreed the slave trade could continue until 1808.
Our society has gone to great lengths to amend the wrongs of slavery. Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 as the nation approached the third year of a bloody civil war. No, it was not instantaneous; it has been a difficult ongoing transitional process that will continue to evolve, and still requires much understanding and tolerance. We are not born genetically racist; racism is a learned behavior, and so is learning to be multicultural. Nobody owes anybody “reparations” because of the color of their skin. Being a person of color in America is only a disability or disadvantage if you allow it to be.
Regardless of the color of your skin, learned behaviors and customs handed down from ancestors is a normal expression of your pride and heritage. People all over the planet have learned to adapt to “tribalism,” and the U.S. is a classic example of that natural behavior. Today’s “tribalism,” though, is not broken down like it had been previously with ethnicity, religion or national origin. Research shows we have become a myriad of tribes, with different codes, values and even facts.
We are experiencing division in our workplace, schools, neighborhoods, and especially on social media, to the point of cruelty. Enter politics! The division will persist until the disingenuous political meddling stops. The real insurrection is fueled by leftist political activism! Cities with Socialist Democrats in control keep inner city residents trapped in an endless cycle of poverty, and parents are denied school choice, and their children are destined for scholastic failure, poverty and crime.
However, there is a new group of American people who are irate about the extreme division within our nation. They are a majority of Americans, and they are referred to as the “Exhausted Majority.” The new “tribalism” is the belief in freedom, equality and the American dream. The focus of the “exhausted majority” is to identify what is destroying our society, expose it, and resolve the problem. An example of today’s “tribalism” is the millions of people who are taking flight from leftist-ruled states such as New York, Illinois and California, and they are migrating to “red” states.
An ultra-biased news media and Socialist Democrats of today are unscrupulous, their credo is to win at any cost. Beginning with “racial equity,” this is a term where perpetual racism lives, and its purpose is to create endless turmoil between races. The most radical leftist black politicians are in charge of the predominately black cities, try as they may. Socialists can’t hide the injustice they have imposed upon inner-city blacks.
Critical Race Theory (CRT), reparations, equity, the cry of white supremacy, are all tools of the Socialist Democrats to divide and conquer. The rioting and destruction of historical statues was completely irrational. Leftist teachers are indoctrinating children to hate each other in our classrooms by claiming victim-hood for minorities, and that white children are oppressors and have white privilege. This will perpetuate the need for black children to rely on government for their existence, and the downtrodden will be sacrificed for the Socialists’ quest for power.
Unifying the country — what a novel concept! The problem is, Socialists will cease to be if that happens; their very existence depends on conflict and the division of the masses of this nation. Regardless of your race, color or religious beliefs, as an American citizen, we are all privileged, and it is your responsibility to maintain and protect that privilege, and not allow it to be stripped away from you! Being “American” is your ticket to the world! America — Love it or Leave it!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora