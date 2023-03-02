I got a charge out of Chris Henderson’s column in the Feb. 16 edition of The L-V. Specifically, was his ironic reference to Nazi propaganda chief Josef Goebbels who was noted for his claim that “if a lie is repeated often enough, people will believe it, and that you will come to believe it yourself.” Henderson wonders “if that is what is happening now.”
Of course, it is — how could anyone miss it? How many times a day does Trump make the claim that the 2020 election was rigged, stolen, fraudulent or otherwise dishonest? And, it seems he has repeated it enough that most, if not all of his MAGA disciples, believe it. I believe in a prior column, some number of weeks or months ago, Henderson even referred to the election as rigged or stolen.
As everyone should know by this time, around 60 lawsuits have been filed in a number of jurisdictions across the nation. Judges have thrown every single one of them into the dumpster — exactly where they belong based on lack of any evidence of massive, wide-spread fraud as the poorly informed believe happened. Sorry, there was no fraud, no rigging and no stealing.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.