Some time ago I wrote a letter to the editor about abortion. Given the recent decision by the Supreme Court, I felt compelled to write again.
The two groups of women who will be most affected by this decision will be the young and the poor.
To quote Supreme Court Justice Breyer, who wrote the dissenting opinion, “Above all others, women lacking financial resources will suffer from today’s decision.” He goes on to state, “Most threatening of all, no language in today’s decision stops the Federal Government from prohibiting abortions nationwide, once again from the moment of conception and without exception, for rape and incest. If that happens, ’the views of [an individual state’s] citizens’ will not matter.”
What Justice Breyer is stating here is if the federal government bans abortions from conception on nationwide, it won’t matter if the state of California or New York or Minnesota would still like to make abortions an option. It won’t be allowed to.
To quote Justice Breyer, ”The challenge for a woman will be to finance a trip not to ‘New York [or]California’, but to Toronto.”
The government claims it has a vested interest in that unborn child. What about the vested interest of the actual woman herself? If the government has a vested interest in the health and wellbeing of its citizenry, how could the government possibly think it is in the citizens’ best interest to make abortion an underground or black market business again? Is it better for society to have a woman risk her health, maybe her very life, with an illegal abortion or have the procedure available as an option?
The government claims they have a vested interest in that unborn child, yet the political party that is most closely associated with Pro Life is the least likely to extend medical leave to the mother after the baby is born, least likely to see health care is provided to that child for its entire life, least likely to provide day care or child care as that child grows up, least likely to provide an education that will continue on as his or her needs change, least likely to support a wage that is a “living wage,” and least likely to care one way or another if his or her needs are not met.
To continue to quote Justice Breyer, “One result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights and their status as free and equal citizens.” He goes on to write, “The constitution will, today’s majority holds, provide no shield, despite its guarantee of liberty and equality for all.”
Essentially the government is saying to one whole segment of our society, we don’t care about your health, we don’t care about your needs, we don’t care about your suffering, we don’t care about your anguish — we just don’t care!
To condemn someone to the fate of women with an unwanted pregnancy of the pre-Roe v. Wade era is unconscionable. To inflict punishment on them is both reprehensible and outrageous.
ANNE
CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem