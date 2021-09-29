Pennsylvania Republican politicians will give your private information such as drivers’ license numbers and the last part of your social security number, birthdate, as well as a long list of other personal information to an unnamed corporation as part of the planned PA GOP “fraudit” to try to change our votes and tamper with our ballots and our new expensive voting equipment, all at taxpayer expense. We, taxpayers, will pay. Why?
The Liar in Chief wants it. Who should be more important to Pennsylvania Republican politicians: Taxpayers who will give up our private information and fund this witch-hunt, or the loser of over 60 lawsuits including the Supreme Court and two recounts of Pennsylvania voters’ ballots? It cost Fulton County millions of taxpayer dollars when they did this before, unnecessarily, earlier in the year. Now they want to give your private information away as they do it again.
President Biden won even more votes in the “fraudit” in Arizona. And Arizona and Pennsylvania citizens will pay. Voting for the same gerrymandered person year after year creates politicians who feel like they’re entitled. Entitled to our personal information and our tax dollars. Unless we call them on it! Do it!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport