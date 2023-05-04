If I eat out, I pay my tab. If I buy groceries, I pay my bill. My budget is a separate matter. McCartney’s GOP is refusing to pay America’s bills with the fake Default Crisis.
They will hurt us — badly affecting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Veteran Services. They will cause a predicted $20,000 hit to retirement savings of average people. The GOP, with their made-up Default Crisis, will cause new mortgage payments to go up about $150 a month. The price of new cars will go up an average of $800. In fact, prices in general will go up. Look at what happened when they tried this in 2011! Unemployment will go up to approximately 8 percent, with the loss of seven million jobs.
The Republican politicians are willing to blow up the American economy, cause a serious recession, weaken our dollar and push up interest rates. This will badly affect America’s bond rating when American bonds are now the safest in the world, and cause a global market panic, damaging the world economy.
For what? They raised three of these debt ceilings during the previous administration without a peep. The previous administration also increased the national debt by 25 percent with their tax cut for the rich. The debt never went down under Trump, only up.
President Biden has paid off $1.7 trillion of that debt, and his budget, set forth two months ago, will eliminate $3 trillion more of debt, painlessly, by growing the economy, adding far more than the 12 million jobs (800,000 of those jobs are new manufacturing jobs) and higher wages than he has already achieved.
Remember this: in early March, the GOP politicians passed HR187, a bill to prioritize paying bond holders and rich people first, according to the CBO. The GOP is all about hurting Americans — you and your neighbors — and blaming the Biden Administration.
Call them on it! Tell politicians not to negotiate with hostage takers. It doesn’t have to be like this. It’s about caring for our neighbors.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport