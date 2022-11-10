Thank you to all the volunteers who came out and helped take down the banners for the winter in Rimersburg.
The Rimersburg Hometown Hero Project is now taking orders for new banners for campaign 2023. The cost is still $125. Anyone needing an application can contact Rosalie Bliss at (814) 227-4101.
2023 will be our eighth year of honoring our veterans past and present. Because of the weather, the banners are fading and cracking. If anyone would like to replace the display banner, the cost is $80. Also, the cost of small yard flags is $20.The rehang fee is $10 and all fees will be collected any time. The cutoff date to order is April 1, 2023. No orders will be accepted after April 1.
The mailing address is: Rimersburg Hometown Hero, P.O. Box 609, Rimersburg, PA 16248. Make checks out to “Rimersburg Hometown Hero.”
Please pass the word to friends and family. We have many out of state families.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg