The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club would like to thank the sponsors who donated to our 2023 Fishing Derby. Without your support, the event wouldn’t be possible.
We apologize if we omitted any sponsors.
They include: VFW Post 415, Ferringer Enterprises, First United National Bank, Land Pro, CA Newport Camp, CBF Contracting, Mike Downs Construction, Redbank Valley Sportsmen’s Association, Lauretta J. Miller FLP, Hetrick Farm Supply, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Grand Slam Wildlife Consultants, Brocious Lumber, Auto Parts Service of New Bethlehem, Ishman Plastic and Woodcutting, Robertson Car Wash, CRW Home Center, Clarion County Rod and Gun, M&S Meats, Knox Auto Supply, Shirey Farms, Longshot Ammo and Arms, Rich’s Outdoor World, Fox’s Pizza, Sarge and Mary, and Sportsman’s Outfitters.
JIM DOUGHERTY
President
Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club