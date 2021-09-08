Afghanistan has been returned to a “rogue government” once again. Joe Biden has ignored all of the military intelligence, advice of experts, both military and civilian, on the ground and in the field, and many millions of bits of information gleaned from occupying the nation for years.
Biden invents propaganda out of thin air and instinctively mumbles on, and he is incapable of using commonsense. To Biden, there are both good and bad terrorists, the Taliban being good of course. Joe is doing business with them. By design, Biden intentionally gave them a complimentary “state of the art” Army/Air Force valued at $85 billion by announcing a definite “draw down” date, then capitulating to the Taliban’s demands. The lawful definition of treason, “intentionally betraying ones allegiance by levying war against the government or giving aid or comfort to its enemies.” Biden and many in his administration should be tried and convicted of treason!
The Biden administration is announcing the 20-year war is now over, and the MSM is talking like this is similar to Sept. 2, 1945 when General Douglas MacArthur and General Yoshijiro Umezu signed a permanent declaration to the end of WWII. We are talking about the Taliban here, not leaders from two warring nations that knew the war had to end, and they did it with dignity and honor. A “new” Afghan war will soon be on the horizon, and the ruthless Taliban feels vindicated due to submission from the U.S., and the new found military arms left behind. We know now that “leave no man behind” in the military code means nothing to Joe Biden since hundreds to thousands may have been abandoned in Afghanistan. The Biden administration and the Socialist Democrats will be held responsible for this egregious failure!
When 13 servicemen and women lost their lives last week, Biden stood at the presidential podium as if it were a somber moment for him, when it was a facade, just another “photo op.” Considering the Catholic Church is questioning if he should receive Holy Communion because of his political stance on abortion, it is a “hard sell” for Joe to stand there and look pious into the cameras. Biden’s behavior at the podium is laughable, disgusting and he displays his incompetence when he never takes a question after he delivers a “canned” speech, and he states that his handlers don’t allow him to comment. Who is really at the helm in the White House?
Afghanistan is not the only “rogue nation” that we are familiar with, the U.S. certainly qualifies of late, and we are an “out of control” nation with only a “shadow government” in charge. Obviously Biden/Harris aren’t in charge. Where are they? Socialist Democrats have abandoned the “rule of law,” and 1.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border unchecked since January 20. Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other anti-American operatives are destroying this nation from within, that includes elected mayors and governors of Democratic-controlled cities.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora