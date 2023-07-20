In 1971, Saul Alinsky wrote an entertaining classic on grassroots organizing titled “Rules for Radicals.” It provides some of the best advice on confrontational tactics. His “rules” derive from many successful campaigns where he helped poor people fighting power and privilege.
For Alinsky, organizing is the process of highlighting what is wrong and convincing people they can actually do something about it.
Rule 1: Power is not only what you have, but what an opponent thinks you have. Rule 2: Never go outside the experience of your people.Rule 3: Whenever possible, go outside the experience of an opponent. Rule 4: Make opponents live up to their own book of rules.Rule 5: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition.Rule 6: A good tactic is one your people enjoy.Rule 7: A tactic that drags on for too long becomes a drag.Rule 8: Keep the pressure on. Use different tactics and actions for your purpose. Rule 9: The threat is more terrifying than the thing itself. Rule 10: The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative. Rule 11: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it. Identify a responsible individual. Ignore attempts to shift or spread the blame.
Nowhere in this is any of the language that our locals like to ascribe to Alinski as an attempt to “destroy” American society. These are time-tested techniques for the powerless (and we have a lot of those around here) to leverage their efforts to improve things.I have looked closely at my copy — and I can see nowhere in there that he dedicated the book to Satan. Sorry, I just gotta shake my head at that. Copies are available cheaply on Amazon — the full title is “Rules for Radicals: A Practical Primer for Realistic Radicals.” I’d wager it’s available at your local library if $13 is too pricey for you. In fact, if $13 is too pricey for you, this is precisely the book you should be reading.
DANIEL CAREY
Sligo