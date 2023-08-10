“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” — Helen Keller
The Redbank Valley Community Center board would like to thank the following volunteers for their time and efforts this year in helping to make our food booth at the Clarion County Fair a success.
A huge thank you to the following volunteers: Doug, Owen and Noah Henry; Nate Snyder; Austin Shumaker; Dakota Boozer; Mickey Smith; Dee Yeaney; Java Bell; Stacy Delp; Patti Hanna; Trina Smith; Deb Kemp; Amy Young; McKenna Rankin; and the 4H boys (I do not have all their names). To anyone I may have missed, your help does not go unnoticed.
Thank you to those who provided the great baked goods: Cassie Wensel, Phyllis Howard, Linda Emhoff, Kaitlyn Myers, Kim Henry and Ann Kopnisky. These are always a big hit.
And finally, a huge thank you to our board members — Heidi Clinger, Roger Nulph and Sarah Peterson — who spend months getting ready and dedicating their time to this fundraiser. I appreciate you all.
I want to thank especially Jonny Klingensmith who was literally my right hand during the week, and to Ryan Wells who dedicated themselves to the booth daily with me. Thank you again!
JODI RENWICK
President,
Redbank Valley
Community Center