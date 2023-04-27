One of the guidelines that the Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee has set for itself is that we work hard to keep our planning, vendors, entertainers and focus New Bethlehem-centric. By that, we mean that we are keeping close to our beginnings here in the Redbank Valley area. All of the entities involved in making “The Event of the Year; The Reunion of a Lifetime” a success, either exist in the New Bethlehem area or are owned by individuals with RVHS roots.
RVHS alumni are spread across the world. Our small valley has touched to many lives! I refer to this as the RVHS Diaspora. We are everywhere! The foundation that we received at RVHS allowed us to follow our dreams to far-flung places or to stay close to home and make a difference and a nice life right where we began. Wherever your life path took you, RVHS is still a part of you.
While waiting to be seated at a local restaurant wearing my RVHS Alumni T-shirt, I started talking with the family in front of us and found out that the husband was a fellow RVHS grad who was visiting his family before returning home to the Philadelphia area. He had just heard about the July 8 reunion the night before but knew nothing specific. It was no problem to run through the rain to get him some handouts from my car so he had the info he needed to register.
Our Facebook page, RVHSreunion, has more than 580 members and growing. You can find all the registration and event updates there so that you, too, can get yourself registered.
Watch for our event posters at local businesses starting this week.
Contact Committee chairperson Kathy Milliron has been working hard to reach the people who organize their reunions. We still need contacts for some years 1950 through 1962, and especially the years 2000 to 2012. If you are, or know who is, responsible for these groups, please contact me at (814) 758-2136 or email bogo@windstream.net.
Many of our Steering Committee members have organized or been actively involved in getting their class reunions together for years. If you are interested in helping us organize this event and learn how to reach out to your class, come to the next meeting at the Redbank Valley Public Library on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. There will be light snacks provided, but bring your own mug of coffee or morning beverage.
Whether you are from near or far, young or old, a past student or employee of RVHS, your Redbank Valley area roots are your invitation to the RVHS Reunion 2023!
BOB GOURLEY
New Bethlehem