My first concern is a letter in the L-V lsat week written by Tom DiStefano of Clarion. He talked of Dr. Oz killing and torturing puppies for research. Tom picked Oz because he is a conservative.
Well, Tom, did you forget to mention Fauci and his buddies in China putting beagle puppies in containers with sand flies to eat the puppies alive? Is that okay for these puppies to be eaten alive? Also Tom, what about Democrats aborting babies one day before birth? Don’t they scream from pain? I read where they cut their vocal chords to keep them quiet.
What about your President Biden and his open borders and people dying from fentanyl, or women being raped and killed, children being taken from parents and shipped all over the nation?
What about liberal governors and judges letting murderers go with no bail? Dems want chaos in our country so they can turn us to socialism.
Was your President Biden ever caught telling the truth? He said there is no inflation, gas prices are down and the border is closed.
I’ll bet the Dems don’t have a clue what is coming if their party keeps control. You better pray and pray hard that God will have mercy on us.
I forgot to mention that the Democratic Party is anti-religion, for abortion, same sex marriage, transgenders and it’s racist.
To me, woke is a joke, cancel culture is a bunch of vultures, BLM is a scam, tearing down statues is stealing the history of our country. Isn’t it odd how a handful of morons are able to destroy our country?
If the Republicans don’t get the House and Senate back, get ready for soup lines, control by government, no home, no car, no money, no food — it’s called communism.
Lord, help our nation that’s under siege.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg