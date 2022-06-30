Ruth Bader Ginsberg got it right when she stated that eventually Roe v. Wade would be overturned because it was nine Justices that acted on their own to make Roe v. Wade law.
Roe v. Wade should have never seen the light of day in 1973, it was never a civil right, and we should move on. A half century ago, the SCOTUS, through political activism, invented a “standing” that was beyond the parameters of the SCOTUS. The Tenth Amendment, as straightforwardly as it was intentionally written, is a profound statement, and it states...”The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Nowhere is abortion mentioned, thus ending Roe v. Wade. Overturned with a 6-3 decision.
When the smoke clears, the pro-abortion activists will realize in the majority of states that their abortion clinics are still available, but just under new rules and local management. They can appeal to state legislatures and tailor the services to what the majority of voters in their state desires. The “Regressive Party” will certainly use abortion as their centerpiece in the mid-term election, but it will be greatly overshadowed by the multitude of crises Biden has created. Roe v. Wade will no longer be a “hole card” for amassing votes for the Socialist Democrats. Due in part to the lawlessness in Democrat-controlled cities and states, the Socialist Democrat Party is rapidly imploding!
The Second Amendment — “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Those who oppose the right of the people to own weapons to defend themselves insist the amendment applies only to the National Guard; however, the amendment is clear, and at that time the amendment was written, the male population was the Militia! Judge Clarence Thomas, pertaining to the New York gun law, writing on behalf of the six conservative justices, ruled that Americans have a right to carry commonly used firearms in public for personal defense. Judge Thomas also clarified that the Second Amendment was not a “second class” amendment, stating it applied “outside” of your home. Most significantly, it is our defense against an evil tyrannical government! Overturned with a 5-3-1 decision.
One could understandably conclude that if nine justices read the same exact materials, same U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, and they are all equally versed in the “Rule of Law,” and they took the same oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution, that they would come up with a very similar decision. They did not! Why? Do they know that “Lady Justice” is blindfolded, symbolizing that justices are to “mete out” the rule of law without prejudice, or outside influences to interfere with their judgements? As a general rule, justices appointed by Republicans interpret the laws as written, referred to as “originalist/constitutionalist,” and those appointed by Democrats are appointed to “politicize” the court, while ignoring their oath of office. The practice of seating justices with a political axe to grind must stop!
The “Rule of Law” is the fundamental building block of any civilization, and that we adhere to the U.S. Constitution is paramount if we wish to survive as a great nation. Elections do have consequences, and thankfully Trump seated Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett while he was in office — all three will leave footprints to follow. The Socialists call the current SCOTUS makeup “extreme,” the knowledgeable call it “legitimate.” The Supreme Court of The United States, an island of order amidst a chaotic nation!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora