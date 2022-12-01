The Second Amendment, the amendment that makes all of the amendments enforceable, was carefully written for one purpose only, to keep government subordinate to the citizens of America. The Socialist Democrats through time have deceptively reversed the role of citizens’ rule over government. The idea that the framers of the constitution could not see advancement into weaponry is ludicrous; the Second Amendment mandates that the citizens remain armed with state-of-the-art weaponry, and the “masters” over government to vanquish tyranny.
Democrats persist in telling the population we need not worry about our guns; they understand that we need certain firearms to hunt deer and rabbits. Joe Biden is hellbent to achieve some modicum of “gun control” before Republicans occupy the majority of the House in January. The so called “assault rifle” is the target; however, when you examine the facts about guns and crime, you would question why anyone would bother to place assault weapons on the list. It is more likely the “assault rifle” is just the first step to repealing the Second Amendment.
Looking at the facts about mass murder by firearms in America, mass shootings account for only 0.1 percent. Murder by an intimate partner is 14 percent, committed by a family member or acquaintance is 61 percent, and committed by a stranger is 25 percent. The national breakdown of weapon types of murder are as follows: Hands, fists, feet and other physical confrontation is 4.3 percent. Blunt objects, hammers, tools, explosives, fire, arson, poison, narcotics, is 11.4 percent. Knives or cutting instruments is 10.6 percent. Firearms, type unknown is 23.9 percent. Handguns is 45.7 percent. Shotguns is 1.4 percent. Rifles is 2.6 percent, including all types of sporting rifles and a minuscule quantity of so called “assault rifles.” By not building the wall and closing the border, the Biden administration kills more people in one day with fentanyl than there have been mass killings in the last century!
Unless you have been comatose for a decade, you will notice that the Chinese have moved into America, and they are buying up businesses, massive amounts of agricultural land, strategic tracts of land situated where they are monitoring and surveilling our every move in the hi-tech industry and military installations, and they have vividly placed their own “police force” within our American cities to make a statement that they have arrived! China, who has a ghastly history of human rights offenses and crimes against humanity went as far as to ask the U.N. Rights Chief to look into school shootings in the U.S. This request was not because they really care about American children, but they want us disarmed so they can actively pursue invading the American industrial complex without resistance.
China fears the armed American citizens, as did Japan during World War II, they knew that “there would be a man with a rifle behind every blade of grass.” Leftist politicians have the same aversion of armed citizens for similar reasons. Ask yourself how much control have Socialist Democrats already ceded to the Chinese? The Chinese believe it is imperative that the Americans are barred of their First and Second Amendment Rights so they have unfettered control of their investments.
The enemy of the state, aka the MSM, is still churning out misinformation supporting the Biden administration, though the Hunter Biden laptop story has finally gained credibility after two years. Biden continues to sell oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China, whilst the American people struggle to heat their homes, travel to work, and the railroads and the trucking industry pay an exorbitant price for diesel fuel. To date we have sent $91.43 billion to the Ukrainians, for a war that Biden is primarily responsible. A record 5.5 million illegal aliens crossed our border to further burden our national debt of $31.3 trillion. Will the Republic survive?
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora