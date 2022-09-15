A small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas, came together for a DiscipleNow weekend in early 1990. They came seeking God and little did they know how powerfully He was about to move. Compelled to pray, they drove to three different schools that night. Not knowing exactly what to do, they went to the school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders. Those students had no idea how God would use their obedience.
God used what He did among those teenagers and others who were holding similar prayer meetings at their schools to begin what is now See You at the Pole.
On Sept. 11, 1991, at 7 a.m., an estimated 1 million students gathered at school flagpoles all over the country. From Boston, Mass., to Los Angeles, Calif., from North Dakota to the tip of Texas, students came together to pray. Some sang, some read Scripture, but most importantly, they prayed. Like those first students, they prayed for their schools, for their friends, for their leaders, and for their country.
Since 1991, See You at the Pole has grown to God-sized proportions. Within the first few years, the movement began to spread to other nations through missionaries from the U.S. Now each year, an estimated 1 million students from all over the world participate in See You at the Pole. Students in more than 64 countries have participated. In places like Canada, Korea, Japan, Turkey and the Ivory Coast, students are responding to God and taking seriously the challenge to pray.
Students, parents, school district employees, pastors and everyone from the community are invited to come together in a community concert of prayer on Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. at the flagpole in front of Redbank Valley High School. This is an excellent way to witness to our community that we believe in the power of Godly prayer. The event is sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association.
Redbank Valley Church Association