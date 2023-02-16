I’m writing a short article about Hawthorn Pottery for possible publication in an antiques weekly newspaper. Among the items, I’ve included information about the founders of H.P. and descriptions and photos of some of the various stoneware jugs and crocks from H.P. I’ve also included a brief reference to one of the larger items I think Hawthorn ever produced. That information comes from the Oct. 2, 1896 edition of the New Bethlehem Vindicator: “Miner Knots, one of the turners in the Hawthorn Pottery, turned out some huge jars last week. The largest one has a capacity of 60 gallons. The clay used in its manufacture weighing 160 pounds. This pottery has had an unusual demand for large ware this fall.”
I’ve heard stories about crocks of 30, 40 and 50 gallons, and have a 20 gallon crock in my Hawthorn collection, but had not previously heard of a 60 gallon crock or seen anything larger than 20 gallons. I would be very interested in hearing from anyone who has ever seen, or owned, one of the pieces larger than 20 gallons, and especially one of the 60 gallon monsters. I would welcome a photo of any such piece from the “giant” end of the product line.
If you have that information, I can be reached at (703) 405-8292.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.