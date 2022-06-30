Has any Democrat stopped to think about what the consequences of going total electric will be? Windmills don’t work if there is no wind; thousands were out of electric in Texas when the windmills froze up. How much will your electric bill increase? How about the surge on power supply when everyone is using electricity? This will be a total disaster.
Also, President Biden is going to get his buddies in China to make the solar panels and the parts for the electric vehicles. What about America, Joe? Sorry, I forgot. The Biden family got rich from their buddies in China. Joe, are you are okay with drilling for gas and oil in China, Russia, etc. but if we drill in our country, it’s a no-no? Doesn’t the pollution from these other countries pollute the atmosphere?
Also, we don’t use child labor like the other countries. This Dem party, AO and the squad, Pelosi, Schumer, better wise up. Look what this party has done to America in a few months. Why isn’t Maxine Watters in jail for inciting riots, Schumer for threatening Kavanaugh, Schiff for lying to Congress? Where is the justice? No law for these socialists.
I can’t wait to get a spoonful of gas and have enough left for food. Life is good!
I found out a school in Butler County had a $12 million surplus and still raised the taxes on the citizens. I think I will contact the state reps and suggest they collect all the surplus money that schools have and put it in a special fund. If a school needs money from this fund, they must apply and give a good reason why they need it. Then a special board will make a decision whether it will be used wisely. All this money in one account should make interest.
I graduated in 1955 from Union with a class of 74. The school building was a dump but we were still educated. There was only one secretary for the district. She did an amazing job. I think it’s time to go back to the three R’s. Can you remember what they are?
God bless America.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg