The 2024 election is 19 months away, and possible candidates are already throwing their hats in the ring. Donald Trump was the first Republican to announce his bid for a return to the Oval Office, and rightfully so. Biden/Harris poll numbers tanked within several months after inauguration and never recovered, and it would take a miracle or extensive voter fraud to turn their political futures around. Be certain, all elections will be extensively scrutinized in 2024, watching for a repeat of the massive voter fraud. With Democrats’ commitment of DIE (Diversity-Inclusion-Equity), they will not be able to throw Harris under the bus, but they may convince her to withdraw from the ticket for the right price.
The nation would be better served with Donald Trump as the President, since he is not a politician, but a businessman. Trump has an exemplary proven track record; every despot on the planet goes into obscurity while Trump resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. DeSantis may be a realistic choice for the VP slot, then make the customary run for president after Trump’s term. Better choices though for VP may be Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul or Mike Pompeo. DeSantis’s political windfall last election was acquired in part by an influx of people who have fled from blue states and cities to Florida to get away from the madness of overreaching Socialist Democratic government.
The 2024 election will not be about Democrats or Republicans, it will center on what is best for America! The Republicans are in a great position for a run in both the Congress and for the White House. There is not one check mark in the “win” column for the Biden administration. A soaring national debt, a very weakened military, our inner-cities are kill zones. WWIII is looming in the shadows, the unholy alliance between Xi Jinping and Putin who have invested millions of dollars in the Biden Enterprise for power, silence and unquestionable co-operation.
Banks collapsing and the subsequential losses will in one form or another become the responsibility of the taxpayers. The FED increasing the interest rate yet again, puts basic necessities out of reach for masses of Americans. The idea of millions of illegal aliens becoming permanent freeloading house guests with the right to vote, and receiving full social entitlements is unacceptable to taxpaying American citizens.
By definition, we have become a third world nation; the alignment of Russia and China has changed our global status. Biden is merely a puppet of the shadow operatives behind the curtain, which is the continuation of Obama’s “fundamentally changing America” crowd. There are no borders, thus there is no sovereignty! The cities operated by Socialist Democrats have defunded the police, leaving the citizens to fend for themselves. The U.S. Constitution and rule of law are becoming a thing of the past, replaced by mayhem and death. Those who can afford to move are doing so in record numbers; those left behind remain at the mercy of criminals and crooked politicians. The FBI and DOJ are extremely politicized and nobody cares!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora