Don’t fall for this crap that Biden and his cronies are trying to shove down the taxpayer’s throats and buying college votes by paying off their tuition costs. The estimate for that is now $1 trillion.
Pelosi, in her 30 years in office, finally came up with an intelligent statement. She said that socialist Biden can not do this on his own, he must go through Congress. Where are these spenders getting all this money? Printing it or from China? All this big spending is driving up inflation, and soon it will be a depression.
It’s been a year since Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving 13 service members dead and left our allies under Taliban rule. Biden never mentions his boo-boo! What a great American!
How much did the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago cost the taxpayers? The FBI under Wray is the most corrupt agency in the USA, yet no one is going to prison for it. They must have every FBI agent there well armed and they knew Trump wasn’t there. How much more money and hours are going to be spent trying to get Trump after six years and still nothing?
If the Republicans get the House and Senate back this November, they better clean house and load up the prisons with all these wastes of tax dollars, the do-nothing Democrats.
How about the Dems’ misuse of COVID money on golf courses? Pelosi’s insider trading? Her husband investing large amounts of money in China? (And most all Dems are involved in China). Biden has talked about a one world government.
Don’t get all wrapped up in the green deal. Biden already stated the solar panels and electric car parts will be made in China. Can you afford an electric car? Will we be out of electric power? Can we afford it? They can stick their green deal where the sun don’t shine, and kick Omar, AOL and the rest of these cronies out of the USA. Also, take the woke creeps with you, and the cancel culture idiots.
Wake up college students! Don’t get bought off.