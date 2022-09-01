Don’t fall for this crap that Biden and his cronies are trying to shove down the taxpayer’s throats and buying college votes by paying off their tuition costs. The estimate for that is now $1 trillion.

Pelosi, in her 30 years in office, finally came up with an intelligent statement. She said that socialist Biden can not do this on his own, he must go through Congress. Where are these spenders getting all this money? Printing it or from China? All this big spending is driving up inflation, and soon it will be a depression.

