Is everyone in the “Demon-cratic” party sleeping with Russia and China? Biden sure showed Russia that they wouldn’t get anything over on him. He should have put sanctions on Russia months ago. Do you know Biden is still buying oil from Russia? Why doesn’t this so-called President swallow his pride and put President Trump’s plans back into action? They will do anything to make President Trump look bad no matter how it hurts our nation and the American people.
President Trump didn’t let Russia, China, Iran and North Korea tell him what to do. All these countries have to do is pull their puppet’s strings and he does what they want.
Biden is buying 200,000 barrels of oil regularly from Russia, and if he cared about the American people, he would open up the drilling and finish the Keystone pipeline. The Keystone Pipeline would produce 385,000 barrels compared to 200,000 barrels at over $100 a barrel from Russia. If Biden cares about the Americans he will get a backbone and do what’s right.
Where’s our great Vice President Harris? She isn’t missing in action is she? She may be working to get more money in her fund that she uses to bail criminals out of jail. Typical crooked “Demon-crat.”
Biden named a black woman to be a Supreme Court nominee and she is in the BLM group. Good job man! The BLM is a communist organization which stands for Burn, Loot, Murder. Anyone that would believe these lying, cheating “Demon-crats” has totally lost it. Just look at how much damage they have done to our great nation and the American people in over a year. The devil and his workers are against everything the Bible says.
I see where Pelosi made $200 million on the stock market. There wouldn’t have been insider trading would there? I doubt Nancy would cheat.
I sure hope Durham gets enough evidence to put Hillary and associates in prison. It seems like Hillary and the Democrats have the judges, attorneys, governors, mayors, FBI and others bought off as there is never any law to cover them. Schiff should be in prison for lying to Congress and lying about Trump’s Russian collusion. These Dems fear President Trump more than they fear God.
Keep fighting you true Americans and take our country back from these socialists.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg