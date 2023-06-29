Did the DOJ and FBI throw the book at Hunter Biden? This felon should have gotten jail time for buying a gun and being a felon. Remember when Hunter bought the gun and threw it in a dumpster and the FBI got the word on this, got the gun, went to the gun dealer, took all the paperwork on the gun to cover up this breaking of the law by felon Hunter?
After his sentence, the question was asked if the laptop was checked, and the answer was “not sure.” Really?
Garland indicted Trump for the classified papers; Joe Biden did the same thing and his breaking the law was covered up. All this corruption by Wray and Garland is a disgrace to our country. The Biden family all got rich from selling our country out to Burisma, China, Russia, all of the communist countries so they could take over our country.
Most all of the Dems in D.C. are corrupt and socialists. Why do they want complete chaos, looting, burnings, shootings, etc. — and no penalty in Dem-run states? Dem Shapiro is already trying to be allowed to confiscate our guns without a cause. Who votes these anti-Americans into office? Look at Pittsburgh, Philly, Portland, Chicago, and all Dem-controlled states. That Fetterman is a class act. Went to meet Biden and went to the Senate in a hoodie and shorts.
To letter writer Christine Adams: You might have read the Bible two or three times, but did you miss the part where murdering babies, transgenders, gays, same sex marriage, cheating and lying to win an election, anti-Christians, etc. are all sins per the Bible and the Lord?
“God bless the Queen, man” per Joe Biden. Beware of cheating the next election! God Bless America and all. Pray God will help get our country back to where President Trump had it.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg